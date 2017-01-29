ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) today said Government’s focus on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises’ (SMEs) uplift can result into rapid economic development which will solve many issues including unemployment, reduced exports and dismal revenue situation.

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries have designed policies for the promotion of this sector, though with uneven results. Yet their faith in SMEs is ever growing, it said.

The business community of Islamabad will forcc the authorities concerned to take steps for rapid development of the SME sector, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

In a statement issued here today, he said that authorities will be asked for special incentives to revive the SME sector which will boost businesses, provide jobs and enhance revenue.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the SME sector has about 40 percent share in the GDP while it is behind 30 percent in exports while it is employing millions of people across the country.

He said that among 3.5 million SMEs in Pakistan, 65 percent are located in Punjab facing multiple problems.

Law and order, energy crisis, lack of regulatory support, incoherent laws, deficiency of market information, and scarcity of skilled labour and need of finances are the main reasons behind mundane performance of SME sector, he said.

The business leader said that high ratio of defaults has forced lenders to rethink about SME financing which requires the attention of policymakers.

He noted that textile and garments sector has proved to be the biggest defaulter which failed on 50 percent of its financial obligations which has caused disturbance among the business community.

He called for the revival of textile and garments sectors which is going down due to rigid competition with China, India, Bangladesh and Vietnam.