CHAGHAI: Seventy nine Afghan nationals who were trying to cross the border to Iran illegally were arrested by FC today.

According to reports, the FC conducted an operation in Mashkail area after intelligence reports and arrested the Afghan nationals.

It is worth mentioning that large number of illegal and unregistered Afghan refugees are staying in Balochistan. They not only indulge in illegal activities but also cross over to Iran which effects Pakistan’s reputation,

Locals in Chaghai criticized the federal government for repeatedly extending the stay of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. They called for forced repatriation of Afghan refugees who are occupying jobs of the local people and indulging in smuggling of narcotics and arms to Pakistan.