HAFIZABAD/BUREWALA - Amidst tall claims made by the local governments, the people particularly students and shopkeepers have called upon the authorities to ensure smooth flow of traffic with immediate removal of encroachments and illegal parking lots.

They said that encroachments have resurfaced during the past one month on all the city roads and thoroughfares particularly in Fawara Chowk, Vanike Chowk, Qatal Garha Chowk, near Railway gate and Post Office Road.

The unlawful rickshaw stands located in busiest Fawara Chowk and Vanike Chowk, Hussainpura Chowk and other congested localities still existed in the presence of traffic police. Moreover, haphazard parking of motor cars, pushcarts and bikes on the old Kutchehri Road and other busiest places were the main cause in the traffic mess in the city, they said. They called upon the authorities to ensure smooth flow of traffic in busiest roads.

On the other side, Municipality Chairman Haji Jamshaid Abbas said that no compromise would be made on the elimination of encroachments, traffic mess and other civic problems. He called upon the media to create awareness to ensure removal of encroachments in front of their premises. He said that he has given notices to the traders to remove encroachments in front of their business premises voluntarily within a week otherwise the civic authorities would be constrained to demolish such encroachments. He further said that unlawful rickshaw stands would be removed. He said that he would welcome positive criticism and requested the media to pinpoint the problems of the citizens. He pledged to remove traffic mess and encroachment and to improve sanitary conditions in the city within 50 days.

He was addressing newsmen at a function held to celebrate the unopposed election of Haji Shafqat Hussain Tarar as chairman of Press Club Hafizabad. The journalists assured the chairman that they would play a key role to resolve the civic problems and cooperate with him to give new-look to the city.

Likewise, Burewala Municipal Committee Chairman Ashiq Arain admitted that the people were facing longstanding problem of encroachments and cleanliness in the city. He said that his top priority after taking charge was to improve the situation and with the efforts of the staffers and cooperation of local citizens we are doing a good job so far. He was inaugurating a garbage dumping point of seven acres at Chak 423/EB.