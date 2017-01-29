With Trump administration barring Muslims of seven states from entering the United States, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Sunday expressed hope the ban is extended to Pakistanis.

“Now that Trump has become the president, it is likely his travel banned will be extended to Pakistan,” the PTI chairman told a crowd of supporters at a rally in Sahiwal.

“I think, to an extent, and I want all Pakistanis to hear it that he should go ahead and extend the ban to Pakistanis so that we can focus on fixing our country,” said Imran.

The order, which Trump signed Friday afternoon, bans Syrian refugee resettlement in the US indefinitely, shuts down the entire refugee programme for 120 days and bars all immigrants and visitors.

The seven countries mentioned in the order are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen but its effects could extend well beyond barring newcomers from these countries.

An official said Afghanistan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Oman Tunisia and Turkey were Muslim-majority countries not included in the order.

The action prompted fury from Arab travellers in the Middle East and North Africa who said it was humiliating and discriminatory. It drew widespread criticism from US Western allies including France and Germany, Arab-American groups and human rights organisations.

Though Trump, on the campaign trail, had pledged to stop refugees from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, there was some skepticism that he would actually follow through on the proposal. Business groups had warned against it, as did religious organisations, including some with traditionally conservative political leanings.