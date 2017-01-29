KASUR - The police booked in-laws allegedly for poisoning a woman here the other day.

According to police, Muhammad Jamil, brother of the deceased woman Saima, filed a petition with Additional District and Sessions Judge Zahid Ghaznavi that her sister’s husband Amjad, father-in-law Boota and mother-in-law Hafizan Bibi had poisoned her. The police booked the accused on the orders of the court and started investigation.

SUICIDE: A man committed suicide over financial issue in Naroki Mahija area.

According to police, Hamza Munir was unemployed and living hand to mouth. The other day, he argued with his family over the issue and committed suicide by taking wheat preservative pills. The Pattoki City Police are investigating.