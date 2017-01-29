MULTAN - The Jamaat-e-Islami yesterday reiterated it resolve to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with national fervour across the country and demonstrations, rallies, seminars and other activities would be held at federal, provincial and district level.

Talking to the journalists, JI Punjab Ameer Mian Maqsood Ahmad said that the central, provincial and district leadership of the party would participate in the Kashmir Solidarity Day activities and all-out efforts would be made to raise the Kashmir issue on international level. “We’ll leave no stone unturned to draw the attention of the world towards plight of over 30 million Kashmiris,” he said. He said that the 200 million Pakistanis would continue to support their Kashmiri brethren on moral, political and diplomatic fronts.

He said that India subjected Kashmiris to barbarianism but it failed to crush freedom movement. He added that the people from other regions of India raised voices for freedom while following in the footsteps of Kashmiris. He said that the freedom movement was in full swing in Kashmir, adding that over 150 kashmiris had so far been killed by occupation forces after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani. He regretted that about two thousand Kashmiri youth got blind due to criminal use of pallet gun on peaceful protesters.

He pointed out that India hatched a horrible conspiracy to change the demographic balance of the valley as it had so far issued 20,000 valley domiciles to Hindu families for their permanent placement in Kashmir. He said that India would fail to achieve its vicious goals. He said that Indian leaders especially that of BJP kept spitting venom against Pakistan. He declared that India would never succeed in her conspiracies against Pakistan. “India cannot intimidate us through her threats. It is government’s responsibility to give matching response to India,” he demanded. He said that India wanted to take the charge of the South Asia as leader. “It will harm power balance in South Asia,” he added.