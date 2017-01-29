KARACHI - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar yesterday said the judiciary had constitutional rights to prevent administration from misusing its powers.

Addressing the Saarc Law Conference, inaugurated by him to mark its 25th anniversary, the CJP said it was incumbent upon the judiciary to protect the basic rights of people in general, said. He particularly referred to the suo motu notice taken recently by the Supreme Court about the plight of a child, Tayyaba.

He also emphasised the provision of affordable and expeditious access to justice to those seeking the same through courts. He expressed confidence in rules of freedom and justice, warning the judicial system was being attacked.

The chief justice of Pakistan, reaffirming his commitment to the principles of freedom and justice, said members of the bar and bench needed to be equally cognisant of their responsibilities towards the marginalised sections of the society.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said the Saarc presents an ideal forum at which regional states can come together not only to envision but also introduce a strong culture of timely and efficient dispensation of justice.

“Saarc has been most successful when it comes to people-to-people cooperation and Saarc Law is a testament of such cooperation where judges, lawyers, legal academics and law students come under one roof to share experiences and expertise,” he elaborated. Social justice, he said, needed to be extended due importance and must not be compromised at any level.

The chief justice of Pakistan also paid glowing tributes to Justice Nasim Hasan Shah and said many of his decisions were a source of guidance for his juniors.

Chief Justice of Sri Lanka, Justice K Sripavan, underlined the need for legislation that could directly benefit the masses and all those approaching the courts in quest of justice. “Saarc countries must make concerted efforts in this regard,” he said and agreed with his counterpart from Pakistan that both bar and bench must play their role for the cause. Justice K Sripavan said supremacy of law was prerequisite for the prosperity and healthy growth of any society.

The conference that commenced with the Justice Nasim Hasan Shah Memorial Lecture was also addressed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Saarc Law President Barrister Mehmood Mandviwalla and other senior members of legal community from the region.

Senior advocate of Supreme Court of India, KK Venugopal, the keynote speaker, made his presentation “Poverty – An Alarming Violation of Human Rights.” He asserted the test of progress for any country was not that it had added to the abundance of those who already had much, but whether the country could provide to those who had too little. The event concluded with a discussion on success and failure in the Saarc region.