MIRPUR (AJK) - The people of Kashmir would mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with traditional zeal, and instil new vigour into the freedom movement, said the Central Traders Organization.

CTO (Ittehad Group) President Ch Mehmood Ahmed said it would be the right occasion to assess errors and faults occasioned by the conduct of the leadership in perusing the cause of Kashmir at home and internationally. He said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir had pinned hopes on Pakistan regarding the Kashmir Freedom Movement.

“Of course the people of Pakistan always demonstrated their unflinching support and solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir on every occasion,” he said. “This time, once again, the people of Pakistan would come out to express their support and solidarity, but the demand of the time is that Pakistan move a step forward to raise the Kashmir issue formally in the Security Council of the UN and use its political and diplomatic pressure to achieve plebiscite in the State,” he said.

Ch Mehmood opined that the India-Pakistan talks at the levels of foreign secretaries and the foreign ministers might be useful in the settlement of the Kashmir issue but it would not be sufficient, he added.

“Therefore, the people of Jammu & Kashmir rightly expect that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who always raised the importance of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in an unequivocal manner, must advise Dr Maleeha Lodhi, the permanent representative of Pakistan in the United Nations, to raise the Kashmir issue forcefully in the UN Security Council to ensure the settlement of the issue under the spirit of the UN resolutions,” he said.