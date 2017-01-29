SIALKOT - Federal Ministers Khawaja Saeed Rafiq and Khawaja Asif on Saturday lashed out at their political opponents, saying that they are creating hurdles in the way of prosperity but the government is committed to removing these hurdles at all costs.

Addressing the workers’ convention at Gohadpur Sialkot city, they said that the masses had rejected the politics of conflicts by the political jugglers, which were busy hatching conspiracies to destabilise the country.

Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif has said that now the nation will see prosperous Pakistan. The government was removing the darkness from the country through peace and prosperity.

He vowed to continue development despite all the hurdles being created by the political opponents to weaken the national economy. He said that Pakistan was rapidly moving ahead towards the economic and political stability.

He said as the masses had become mature, they rejected the negative politics of conflict by certain political elements to weaken the growing economic roots. The opponents were trying to create hurdles in the smooth way of national stability and employment opportunities.

He added, “We have been running a nationwide move of prosperity, development and peace. The masses will again bring the PML-N to power in 2018 elections due to its performance in every sphere of life.

He said that government was committed to crushing terrorism at all costs. He saluted the whole of Pakistani nation and said that we are bravely fighting terrorism. He said that PML-N government was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of peace, national prosperity and stability.

“We have successfully broken the nexus of terrorists, militants and insurgents,” he added. Khawaja Muhammad Asif stressed the need of effective media role in crushing the terrorism in country, saying that it was prime national obligation of everyone to come forward and play a pivotal role to eliminate the terrorism. He announced that in 2018, loadshedding of electricity would be eliminated. He said that there would be smooth provision of electricity at cheaper rates.

He said that terrorism is taking last breaths in Pakistan as the government was committed to weeding out the menace. He saluted the armed forces of Pakistan and other law enforcing agencies and the masses for defeating terrorism. He said that the nation stands united against terrorism and is ready to sacrifice even their lives for the nation.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that the government has brought drastic betterment in the performance of Pakistan Railways. He said that the government was successfully strengthening the national institutions. He said that the government would win the legal fight in the Supreme Court in Panama Leaks case. He announced that the government would foil every attempt of destabilising the country.

He asked the political opponents not to dictate the government for their personal political gains and not to create hurdles in the way of the national progress and prosperity.

He said that the government would not give free hand to the PTI to destabilise country. He said that the PTI leaders were cutting the branches of the tree on which branches they themselves were sitting.

He alleged that the PTI wanted to derail democracy. He said that the PTI’s balloon became airless after failure of its sit-in in Islamabad. He said that Imran Khan had always preferred dictatorship to democracy.

Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid, MNAs Rana Shamim Ahmed, Ch Armughan Subhani, MPAs Manshaullah Butt Ch Ikram, Ch Arshad Javaid, Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Hina Arshad Warraich and Mayor Tauheed Akhtar were also present.