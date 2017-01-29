Rawalpindi - The elected representatives of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) have decided not to appear before two judges of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday in protest against the judges’ unfair behaviour towards young lawyers, sources informed The Nation here on Saturday.

According to sources, in a meeting held on Friday evening, the Executive Body of LHCBA sat together and decided that the lawyers would not appear before Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi for the bar representatives had received complaints from young lawyers against the behaviour of these judges.

In a resolution passed by Executive Body of the LHCBA, the lawyers’ representatives further asked LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah not to send the two judges at Rawalpindi bench of the high court in future.

Background discussions with some member lawyers of LHCBA revealed that the bar in general was divided on the decision by the executive body.

Talking to The Nation seeking anonymity, a lawyer said that Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi on Thursday dismissed an urgent case filed by LHCBA President Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Kiani who could not reach in the court in time. Following the dismissal of his case, Advocate Kiani appeared in the court and criticized Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi for dismissing the case, the lawyer said. The annoyed president reportedly brought the matter to the executive body of the bar and the body in a meeting on Friday decided to boycott the court of Justice Lodhi and Justice Amin, the lawyer said.

The decision of the boycott however cited the reason for the boycott as complaints received by young lawyers against the bad behaviour of the two judges.

Many other lawyers said that Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi had been following the practice of dismissing urgent cases if the relevant lawyers did not turn up in the court in time. They said that there could be many reasons for delayed appearance of the lawyers in the court and the judge needed to adjourn the case for another day.

Lawyers also confirmed that the bar had received complaints from many lawyers about unacceptable behaviour of the two judges especially towards young lawyers.

Faisal Butt, LHCBA General Secretary, when approached for his comments, said the bar representatives were in touch with the judges and LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would sit at Rawalpindi Bench on Monday. He said the differences would be removed among the bench and bar and the boycott call might be cancelled on Monday.