NEW YORK - Malala Yousafzai has voiced concern over US President Donald Trump’s move on Friday putting in place ‘new vetting measures’ for refugees entering the United States, saying she was ‘heartbroken’.

“I am heartbroken that today President Trump is closing the door on children, mothers and fathers fleeing violence and war,” Ms Yousafzai, the Pakistani education activist and the youngest recipient of Nobel Peace Prize, was quoted as saying by CNN. “I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a proud history of welcoming refugees and immigrants — the people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in exchange for a fair chance at a new life.”Ms. Yousafzai, 19, issued the statement at about the same time that Trump announced his latest executive orders, including one that reportedly will suspend the US refugee programme for 120 days. The order also bars “all persons from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen from entering the United States for 30 days.”Ms. Yousafzai specifically addressed some of those countries in her statement. The young Pakistani activist, who now lives in Britain, gained international attention in 2012 when Taliban shot her in the head for embracing education for girls. She has since campaigned for education rights across the globe and won the Nobel Prize in 2014.

“I am heartbroken that Syrian refugee children, who have suffered through six years of war by no fault of their own, are singled out for discrimination,” Ms. Yousafzai said. “I am heartbroken for girls like my friend Zaynab, who fled wars in three countries — Somalia, Yemen and Egypt — before she was even 17. Two years ago she received a visa to come to the United States. She learned English, graduated high school and is now in college studying to be a human rights lawyer. “Today her hope of being reunited with her precious sister dims,” she said.

”She ended her statement: “In this time of uncertainty and unrest around the world, I ask President Trump not to turn his back on the world’s most defenceless children and families.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also posted Friday a strong critique of Trump’s new executive order on refugee policy, writing, “We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat.”

After Trump signed the executive action at the Pentagon (where he swore in Defence Secretary James Mattis) to change refugee policies affecting refugees from Muslim countries, he said, “I’m establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We don’t want ‘em here.”

Malala, now living in England, made a remarkable recovery after undergoing medical treatment and has travelled the world as a campaigner.