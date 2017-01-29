KASUR - A man was set ablaze over a property issue while another found dead separately in a graveyard here the other day.

According to police, a man was set ablaze by his relatives on property issue in Desehra Ground locality. Shamshad Bibi, wife of the deceased, told the A-Division Police that the accused - Abdul Ghani and Furqan - had some property dispute with her husband Ghulam Rasool. The other day, they barged into her house and set ablaze her husband after sprinkling petrol on him. Resultantly, he sustained critical burns and was shifted to General Hospital Lahore but he sucuumbed to his burns on the way. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

In another incident, a man was found dead from a graveyard adjacent to Bulleh Shah Shrine. The A-Division Police shifted the dead body to hospital after informed by some passersby.