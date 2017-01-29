QUETTA - The outbreak of measles in Chaman claimed lives of two children while scores of others suffered from the disease.

According to preliminary reports, cases of measles were reported in Mehmoodabad area of Chaman in which one-year-old Malala and three-year-old Kalsoom died. Scores of children were affected by the outbreak of measles. The health department sources confirmed they had despatched teams to the affected area to counter the disease. Qilla Abdullah Deputy Commissioner Qaiser Khan visited the affected area of Mehmoodabad and assured the residents that the districts administration and the health department would leave no stone unturned to save children from measles.

THREE INJURED IN GAS BLASTS

At least three members of a family burnt severely when gas leakages triggered explosions in Quetta and Kalat.

According to details, two people sustained serious burns when a blast took place in Quetta while one Baz Muhammad was injured in a gas leakage explosion in Kalat.

COP COMMITS SUICIDE IN ZHOB

A police constable committed suicide in district Zhob.

According to details, police constable Abdul Latif committed suicide by shooting himself on the head. The corpse was shifted to Civil Hospital from where it was handed over to the bereaved family after observing medico-legal formalities.

TWO TRIBESMEN GUNNED DOWN IN JHAL MAGSI

At least two tribesmen were gunned down in a tribal vendetta on the premises of Jhal Magsi yesterday. The Jhal Magsi tehsildar reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the civil hospital.