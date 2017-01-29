SIALKOT - A minor girl died and his sister is critical after their mentally-retarded father burying them in a seasonal nullah in Dinpura locality of Shakargarh here on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Amjad took his two daughters - Zainab, 11, and Mariyam, 8, - to bazaar as the girls desired to eat burger. After feeding the minors with burger from a local food outlet, he took them to the bank of a seasonal nullah where he tried to kill the girls by drowning them into water. Considering the girls dead, he returned home and told his family that he had killed his daughters.

The family members rushed to the spot where they found Mariyam dead in the water while Zainab was alive in critical condition. She was rushed to a local hospital from where doctors referred her to the Children Hospital Lahore. Her condition is stated to be critical in the hospital.

The Shakargarh Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him on behalf of the girls’ maternal uncle Faiz Babar.

Committee formed: Narowal DC Rafaqat Ali Niswana formed a new District Price Committee here. According to official sources, the new committee comprises 30 members who will work under supervision of the DC. The committee will be responsible for providing maximum relief to the common man by ensuring sale of daily use items on officially fixed rates.