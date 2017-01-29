ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior on Saturday filed an appeal against the Sindh High Court’s verdict to remove name of model Ayyan Ali from the Exit Control List.

Ayyan Ali was arrested by customs officials from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad on March 14, 2015 and recovered $506,800 from her luggage. She was released from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi after almost four months in detention. She has already been indicted in the money laundering case but she denied the charges. She was also booked in murder case of custom inspector Ejaz Mehmood.

The ministry pleaded that the SHC though decided the case on merit, yet it did not take into account the maintainability of the petition against the ban on model to leave the country.

The petition said name of Ayan Ali was put on ECL at the behest of Punjab Home Department but the Punjab government was not heard. The ministry prayed that the SHC verdict be dismissed.

The SHC referee judge on January 20 suspended the high court order to remove Ayyan’s name from ECL and allowed the federal government to file appeal against the SHC verdict within ten days.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto has ordered removing of her name from the ECL but on plea from the federal government, the order was suspended just a day afterwards. Naimatullah Phulpoto was made a referee judge after dissenting note on the decision on ECL by the Sindh High Court. The petitioner said that the Sindh High Court has also not considered the question that the affidavit along with the petition has not been signed and sworn by Ayan Ali herself in support of the facts in the petition at the time of filing the constitutional petition.

According to the rules and procedure of the SHC, the petition was not maintainable for hearing, whereas the constitutional petition has not only been entertained but the said illegality was allowed to be cured later on in Misc Application.

It further said that the SHC has entertained and decided the petition of Ayyan by relying upon her previous petition by ignoring the fact that the order dated 15-06-2016 for placing the model’s name on ECL was passed upon referring the matter by the Home Department of Punjab and the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench.

On the recommendation of Home Department of Punjab an FIR was registered against Ayyan Ali in the police station of Waris Khan, Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Advocate Molvi Iqbal Haider also filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding placing name of Ayyan on ECL. He prayed to the court to provide guidelines for granting permission to the accused to go abroad after seeking permission from trial court, where his case is pending, instead of directly challenging the ECL order in the high court under Article 199 of constitution.