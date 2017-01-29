KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal denied claims of being a part of the establishment on Sunday, Waqt News reported.

The PSP leader was addressing a rally in MA Jinnah road, where he said, "Yes, I am a man of the establishment and my establishment is God."

Kamal lauded his supporters in the rally, saying it has been proved that Karachi’s mandate is with the PSP and people in Karachi have broken the stereotype that they only support Urdu speaking people.

The name of the MQM founder will be cause of embarrassment for upcoming generations of Mohajirs, he said.

The PSP chief claimed that people of Karachi are well-informed and support educated lawmakers.

"Today, you have shown that Karachiites do not follow MQM blindly," Kamal added.

He told his supporters that, they had proved by attending today's rally that the people of Karachi do not want isolation as professed in the narrative.

"[They say] Urdu-speaking people do not want to mix with people from other ethnicities but today you proved them wrong," Kamal said, adding that an blend of people of various ethnic backgrounds came together in the metropolis to attend the PSP rally.