ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to convert inquiry against Punjab Minister Rana Mashhood into an investigation over corruption allegations, The Nation has learnt.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that NAB regional bureau in Lahore had completed the inquiry against Mashhood and has requested the NAB headquarters to convert it into an investigation in the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Punjab Youth Festival (PYF) 2014. The sources said NAB was likely to take up the Lahore bureau’s request in the next excretive board meeting for giving a formal go-ahead in this regard.

The sources said NAB Lahore Director General Maj (retd) Burhan also briefed NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhary about under-investigation cases against officials of the Punjab government and some ruling party legislators. They said several cases against PML-N MPs had been pending with the Lahore bureau for the last two to three years. Last week, the NAB chairman visited the Lahore Bureau for annual inspection and appreciated the performance of the regional bureau. He had directed the Lahore bureau to speed up work on pending cases.

The NAB had received complaints against Mashhood for his alleged role in financial irregularities in the PYF and more than four million people were part of a series of events throughout 2014 to promote the sports in the country.

International athletes and judges from the Guinness Book of World Records were flown in and hosted by the Punjab government to boost its prestige. Several world records, including the largest ever number of people singing the national anthem, were set. But, later, allegations of corruption overshadowed the success of the festival.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had alleged the Punjab government officials wasted millions of rupees and paid suspiciously high prices for thousands of chairs and tracksuits for participants and athletes.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mahmud-ur-Rashid had questioned both the financial management of the festival and several records which were claimed. He said the government had planned to gather 400,000 people to create the world’s largest human flag and bought 200,000 tracksuits. Later, the event was cancelled and millions of rupees were wasted, he had said on the floor of the Punjab assembly.

NAB officials said Mashhood did not cooperate with them and just appeared before the investigation team one time in the last two years.

Earlier, Mashhood denied the allegations and said the NAB Lahore bureau had simply taken notice of the media reports on alleged embezzlements. He said all records of Rs 400 million spent on the festival had been handed over to the inquiry team.

When contacted, NAB Spokesman Nawazish Ali Asim said he did have in-hand knowledge of the specific case.