Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will arrive in Islamabad Monday on a three-day visit, his third such visit to Pakistan, Foreign Office said in a statement on Sunday.

The Palestinian president will be accompanied by a 17-member delegation, including five ministers. Abbas will his Pakistani counterpart Mamnoon Hussain and will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Palestinian president and Prime Minister Nawaz will jointly inaugurate the newly constructed Palestine embassy complex in the Diplomatic Enclave, said the statement.

Pakistan consistently supports the creation of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The country has also extended support to the Palestinian struggle for their independent homeland at all international forums.