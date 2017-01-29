KASUR - The district police claimed to have held 19 outlaws including five proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown conducted here the other day.

The police also recovered illegal arms and a huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to police, a vigorous crackdown was launched on the outlaws of different categories across the district. During the operation, the police arrested 19 outlaws including five POs wanted in different cases of heinous crime. The police also recovered drugs - 1.5 kg of hashish and 65 bottles of liquor - and illegal arms - three pistols and one gun - from them.

On the other hand, the police also registered cases under National Action Plan against 27 house owners for not informing the police about their tenants. Similarly, 21 persons were booked for violating Security Ordinance while four were booked for violating Amplifier Act.