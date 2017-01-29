SDIQABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party has started preparations for its proposed rally to be taken out from Kot Sabzal to Multan scheduled for the next month.

PPP district president Javed Akbar Dhillon said while talking to the party office-bearers here the other day.

He said that the PPP is the party of martyrs and its workers has always rendered sacrifices for stability of the democratic institutions in the country. Remaining adherent to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, the PPP affiliates will continue struggling for the noble cause in the future, he pledged. Mr Dhillon alleged that the corporate sector, in connivance with the ruling party, spent Rs400 million to hijack the PPP mandate in RY Khan. “Soon the traitors will be produced in the public court with all evidences,” he claimed.

PPP tehsil president Rana Nadeem Afzal, general secretary Majid Baloch and spokesman Ali Raza Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

Resolution of PUBLIC WOES ASSURED

A delegation of Sadqiabad Mobile Association called on District Council Chairman Ch Shafique Pappa and apprised him of the civic problems regarding cleanliness arrangements, illegal parking stands and frequent traffic jams in the city.

On the occasion, they praised the DC for his steps regarding removal of encroachments from main roads in the city. They also urged him to take effective steps regarding removal of heaps of garbage and illegal parking stands from the city, which have become public annoyance.

Ch Shafique Pappa assured members of the delegation of addressing the problems being faced by the public. He informed that the government has planned a comprehensive plan for cleanliness and traffic management in the city which will be implemented soon.