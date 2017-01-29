ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was doing the politics of serving the nation while PTI Chairman Imran Khan was doing politics of baseless allegations, agitation and anarchy.

In a statement, she said Imran Khan could compete Nawaz Sharif only in his dreams and imagination. For having competition with Nawaz Sharif, she said, one should be a civilised and moderate person like him, besides being elected thrice as prime minister with the votes and prayers of the people. If Imran wants to compete with Nawaz Sharif then he would have to love the people of Pakistan and serve them selflessly like the latter, she advised.

The minister said Imran should know that life was the name of continuous struggle and competition and not that of telling lies.

She said Imran had told lies about development in sports, health and education sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He had rightly stated that there was no comparison between Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Khyber Pakhtunkhwa counterpart Pervez Khattak as the former had constructed playgrounds in all the districts of his provinces. Even there were playgrounds at every union council in Punjab, she added.

She said the KP government was now pursuing a similar policy. The entire curriculum in Punjab had been put online while infrastructure of about 55,000 schools had been improved, she added.

She advised Imran Khan to approach Shehbaz Sharif for improving health, education and sports sectors in KP. He should also seek guidance from Mariyam Nawaz as she was looking after the Prime Minister’s educational reforms and healthcare programmes.