Security personnel on Sunday raided a hideout they claimed belong to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in Kohlu disctrict, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, Frontier Corps and intelligence agencies conducted a joint raid in Kahan area of Kohlu district in Balochistan.

The security personnel seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout, said the ISPR statement. The seized items include 20 rockets, 70 shells, missile launchers, 12 rocket fuses, mortar bombs, thousands of rounds and other destructive materials of different composition, it added.

Balochistan, home to an insurgency by ethnic Baloch separatists, has been experiencing incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. The province, which shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran, is also plagued by Al Qaeda-linked and sectarian militants.