SHEIKHUPURA - The Health Department officials, flanked by the local police, unearthed a factory manufacturing spurious vegetable ghee and cooking oil here on Sargodha Road near Machike on Saturday.

The police also arrested the factory owner Qasim along with four workers.

According to the health department officials, acting on a tip-off, the factory was raided. During search, the officials found ghee and oil consignments in the name of various famous brands.

The officials also seized huge quantity of raw material and manufactured ghee and oil stock. The factory was sealed out. The Sheikhupura Saddr police have launched further investigation.

Meanwhile, the team conducted raid in city area of Landa Bazaar on Khadim Hussain Road. The officials sealed four shops selling substandard Desi Ghee and cream during the raid. Shopkeepers including Bilal, Ehsan, Zikria and another were taken into custody for further interrogation.