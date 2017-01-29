NOWSHERA: Three people were killed after the occurrence of firing in Pabbi tehsil of Nowshera late Saturday night after a row over a cricket match.

According to details, the incident took place after a row broke out between two groups following a fight during a cricket match among children.

The adults of the children’s families started quarrelling but the matter was settled at a jirga.

Nevertheless, a man from one of the groups opened fire in the neighborhood following the jirga, resulting in the death of a woman and her two sons.