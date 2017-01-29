JHELUM - Three persons including a UC chairman and general councillor were killed by their rivals over old enmity here in the suburban area of Khewra on Saturday.

The police confirmed that the incident occurred over old enmity in the suburbs of Khewra in district Jhelum.

The police said that the incident took place in Dandot locality when armed men sprayed three persons including UC Dandot chairman Raja Majid, his nephew and another person with bullets, killing them on the spot.

They deceased persons had done to the house of a relative to enquired after his health when they were attacked.

The police shifted the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital Jhelum for post-mortem and registered a murder case.