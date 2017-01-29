KOT RADHA KISHAN - Hundreds of villagers staged a protest against Manager Agricultural Kot Radha Kishan, accusing him of making false loan files on behalf of local farmers for personal gains with the connivance of a cashier.

The protesters, including residents of different suburban villagers chanted slogans against the manager and demanded stern action against him.

They alleged that Manager Agricultural Kot Radha Kishan, Mr Zulqarnain has been involved in making false loan files on behalf of local farmers for his personal gains with the connivance of cashier Aftab Ahmad and MCO Muhammad Arshad.

The protesters including Muhammad Bashir, Saifullah, Abdul Rehman, Jumma Khan, Zaheer and Irfan told The Nation that they came to know about the scam when they received bank notices about instalment payment of the loan, “which they had never applied for.” They said the manager is an influential person who enjoys backing of “strong political mafia.”

They demanded the government to take a stern action against the manager and his accomplices. When contacted Agriculture Manager Mr Zulqarnain rejected all the allegations, saying an inquiry under ICU had already been completed which declared him “as an innocent.”