CHINIOT - The police claimed to have busted an inter-provincial gang of drug-peddlers and recovered huge quantity of narcotics including opium from their possession.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Chiniot DPO Mustanser Feroz informed that teams of different police stations of the district have set up pickets for snap-checking at various entry points of district Chiniot. He said that a team of the Muhammad Wala Police intercepted a vehicle at Tarkhanawala Chowk and arrested one Fazl Haq with 46 kg of Charas and 4 kg of opium. Meanwhile, the Kandiwal Police arrested Sajjad and Asif near Langer Makhdoom area with 23 kg of hashish and four kg of opium.

Similarly, the Chenab Nagar Police arrested a lady drug-peddler Nargis Bibi with 9 kg hashish and four kg of opium.

The DPO informed that preliminary investigations revealed that all the drug-pushers brought the drugs from tribal areas for supply to various parts of Punjab including district Chiniot. “The police have launched further investigation to arrest their accomplices,” Mr Mustansar Feroz added.