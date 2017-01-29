Karachi:- Former president Asif Ali Zardari in consultation with senior leaders of PPP has decided to delay his return to Pakistan till the decision of Panama leaks case Zardari consulted several PPP senior members and his close aides and he was advised to postpone his return and wait for the decision of Panama Papers case currently being heard by Supreme Court of Pakistan.–Online

He was asked to make his entry back to Pakistan after the decision of Panama leaks, which will also be productive for future politics of PPP. A final strategy in this regard will be framed after the decision of Panama leaks case.