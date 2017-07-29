MULTAN-A local court remanded 20 accused of revenge-rape case in police custody for three days, police sources confirmed.

The police produced the accused before the magistrate in the night and sought physical remand for further investigate into the incident. Sources said that a total of 29 accused had been nominated in the FIR registered by Muzaffarabad police on July 25.

Meanwhile, police succeeded in catch another four accused, taking the total of arrested persons to 24. Those caught recently included Umar, the rapist in first incident, and members of Panchayat (village council) namely Haq Nawaz, Saeed and Allah Bakhsh.

Similarly, a new Station house Officer (SHO) namely Afzal Qureshi, Sub Inspector, and 42 other personnel were deployed at Muzaffarabad Police Station. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had suspended the entire staff of Muzaffarabad Police Station and the DSP concerned besides making CPO Ahsan Younus an OSD for their alleged negligence in dealing with the revenge-rape issue during his Multan visit on Thursday.

The horrific rape incidents, in which two girls were subjected to sexual assaults separately, took place in Rajapur Village of Multan in precincts of Muzaffarabad police. The first incident took place on July 16 and the other on the night between July 17 and 18. A family accused one Omar of raping their girl on which a Panchayat (village council) was convened which ordered the family of the boy to produce sister of Omar to be raped by Shafiq, the brother of the raped girl. Shafiq sexually abused the girl and fled. Police said that he was still at large, although raids were being conducted to arrest him.

The CM was of the opinion that the second incident could have been averted, had the police intervened timely. "It's the issue of criminal negligence. All those responsible for the negligence will be made answerable," he declared during his Multan visit.

The incident shook entire country and the Chief Justice of Pakistan also took suo moto notice, asking the IG Punjab to submit a report on it. Similarly, the Punjab Government has constituted a the three-member committee, comprising Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team, RPO Sargodha and another senior police officer namely Malik Abu Bakar, to investigate into the incident. The committee has reach Multan and the investigations are underway. The Committee has been directed by the Punjab Chief Minister to submit its report within 72 hours of its inception.