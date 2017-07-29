GUJRANWALA-The Dhulley Police registered a case against 40 PML-N workers including deputy mayor Rana Maqsood Ahmed here on Friday.

According to the police, Deputy Mayor Rana Maqsood along with dozens of the party workers gathered at GT Road and chanted slogans against the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. The protesters blocked GT Road by burning tyres. The police have registered the case against 14 nominated and 26 unknown workers of the PML-N for protesting and blocking the road.