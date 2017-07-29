FAISALABAD-A walk was taken out and a seminar was held in connection with World Hepatitis Day to raise public awareness of the viral disease and its complications.

The walk was arranged by District Health Authority. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani led the walk. The walk started from District Council Chowk and culminated at Katchery Bazaar Chowk after passing through the Khalique Qureshi Road and Press Club building. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the guidelines on prevention and control of hepatitis.

Addressing the participants, experts said that hepatitis is known as a silent killer and can only be defeated through proper medical testing. That’s why, the govt has set up a large number of fee clinics where people can go and get their medical tests done free of cost along with appropriate treatment.

They said hepatitis B&C were spread by transfusion of unscreened blood, unprotected sex, use of unsterilised surgical/dental equipment and transmission from infected mothers to their new born babies.

They also highlighted the prevention and cure from hepatitis and said that the disease could be eliminated by educating people and adopting necessary life style changes.

DHA CEO Dr Zafar Abbas, DHO Dr Asif Shahzad, Dr Bilal, Dr Waseem, Medical Social Officer Ayesha Anjum, Social Welfare Officer Kashif Nisar, Chairman Private School Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi, officers of different departments, representatives of NGOs and common people were also present.

Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner said that the purpose of observance of hepatitis day is to provide necessary awareness about the disease to the people in an effective manner. The Punjab govt has been engaged in a campaign to sensitise the general public to the issue through different sources.

He said govt has also provided sufficient resources in hospitals for the eradication of hepatitis and free medicines had been supplied to the registered patients through courier service at their doorsteps.

He said district administration has also initiated a special campaign to control the disease therefore hepatitis control programme was moving forward in an effective manner. He said that people should follow the health principles and adopt the necessary precautionary measures to avoid hepatitis and other diseases.

CEO District Health Authority Dr Zafar Abbas and District Health Officer Dr Asif Shahzad stated that medical treatment facilities were being provided for the patients at govt hospitals and special hepatitis clinic had been set up at tehsil headquarters hospitals for medical tests and treatment.

They said that awareness seminar and other programmes were also being conducted to apprise the citizens about the precautionary measures and danger of the disease.