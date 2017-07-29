BEIJING:- China termed Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification from the public office as Pakistan’s internal matter and said, it does not affect their socio-economic cooperative partnership, even in the context of Belt and Road’s initiative. When asked to comment on the ruling of Supreme Court of Pakistan relating to Nawaz Sharif’s removal from the office of the Prime Minister, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said they have noted relevant reports.–INP

He made the remarks when his attention was drawn towards the Court’s judgment on Panama’s case, at a regular Press briefing.

This, he said “is the internal affair of Pakistan. As a friendly neighbour, China hopes that all parties and sections in Pakistan can prioritise State and national interests, properly deal with their domestic affairs, maintain unity and stability, and keep focusing on the economic and social development.”