Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got permission to hold the Thanksgiving Day rally tomorrow at Parade Ground announced by PTI chief Imran Khan after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif yesterday.

The district administration granted the permission today after PTI alleged that they were not getting the allowed to conduct the rally.

PTI stated that all preparations for the event had been undertaken however, the administration was not allowing items to be transported into the ground.

PTI earlier told that come what may, the party would hold its rally at the Parade Ground tomorrow.

Party chairman Imran Khan had made the announcement after Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified by the apex court yesterday.

Imran had urged supporters of PTI to gather at the Parade Ground in Islamabad to celebrate Sharif’s disqualification.