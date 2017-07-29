LAHORE - Nawaz Sharif and others have just one option of filing review petitions before the Supreme Court against the Panama case verdict, legal experts say.

This opportunity, the lawyers affirm, exists in the Constitution for Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Capt (r) Safdar, Maryam Safdar, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz. However, there are certain grounds which are necessary to be followed for filing a review petition under the law, they say.

Announcing a historic decision, the five-member bench of the Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Nawaz Sharif and ordered National Accountability Bureau to file references against him and all others.

Talking to The Nation, former LHC Judge Malik Abdul Qayyum said there was no bar in filing a review petition against the SC verdict. “They may file review petitions under Article 188 of the Constitution against the SC decision,” the former judge said. He said Maryam Safdar could contest election even after the SC had ordered a reference against her because she was not convicted.

Advocate AK Dogar said there was option of review petition in the Constitution, so the Sharif family could file it before the Supreme Court under Article 188. He, however, said Nawaz Sharif and others against whom the order was passed had no right to appeal. He said any law which did not provide at least one right to appeal was repugnant to Islam.

He relied upon two judgments, including PLD 1988 SC, page 202 and PLD 1989 SC, page-6. “After the SC decision in Panama Papers case, there is no right to appeal, which is against the judgments of the Supreme Court,” said AK Dogar.

Former Supreme Court Bar Association President Asma Jahangir said she was still holding her earlier opinion. “It is not a legal matter, it is more political and should be tackled with legal and political wisdom,” Asma Jahangir said. She said, “Review petition is an option, but it is more political.” She argued, “If you talk about ‘Sadiq and Ameen’, the judges should also be ‘Sadiq and Ameen’. PCO judges were holding the bench,” she said. She also said such decisions would create difficulties for the SC in future.

Advocate Chaudhry Shoaib Saleem said there was no bar in filing a review petition and the SC might review its judgment under Article 188 of the Constitution. However, there were three grounds for a review petition, which were necessary to be fulfilled. The first ground, he said, was discovery of a new and important matter, or evidence which, after exercising due diligence, was not within petitioner’s knowledge or could not be produced by him at the time when such order, judgment was passed.

The second ground, he said, was that one might file a review petition on account of some mistake or error apparent on the face of record. The third ground was that the person who wanted to file a review petition should have a sufficient reason to do so, he averred. Saleem opined Nawaz Sharif did not have any of the above reasons to move a review petition.

Advocate Azhar Siddique said a review petition could be filed if there was an error apparent on the face of record under Article 188 of the Constitution. Maryam could contest by-election, he added.

