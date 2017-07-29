ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as prime minister was not an issue of exposing corruption but aimed to create a political crisis in the country.

“I am warning the opposition parties to avoid hatching conspiracies just for gaining political mileage,” Rehman said while talking to media here.

The JUI-F chief also held a meeting with Nawaz Sharif after the Supreme Court’s verdict and reportedly asked Sharif to decide the next prime minister as soon as possible to fulfil the gap.

The Maulana said some elements were active to destabilize the country just for their political gains. “These political opponents should avoid making conspiracies against democracy and rather play their constructive role to strengthen democratic institutions of the country,” he said.

He said that a specific mindset in the country wanted to create chaos in the country. “I hope these democratic forces will finally defeat this mindset,” he said adding that they have to go to the people to apprise them of the reason behind these conspiracies.

He said Nawaz Sharif was making effort to bring prosperity in the country through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other development projects. “These elements were unhappy on progress being made in many sectors,” he added.

The JUI-F chief said that he was not fighting for a person but for the democratic setup.”There is a need to focus on the continuation of democracy,” he said.

To a question about floating any suggestion for next the contender for PM slot, he said this matter was not deliberated upon with Nawaz Sharif in his meeting. “It is their party’s matter so they would decide it,” he added.

To a question about the gap after the disqualification of the PM and dissolution of the cabinet, he said currently there was no proper government after the disqualification of the prime minister. “A gap has created. Who will be responsible in case of an untoward incident,” he said.

About the SC’s verdict, he said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified not for kickbacks, corruption, and embezzlement. “No kickbacks, corruption, and embezzlement have proven,” he said adding the prime minister was disqualified over very strange reasons and this case would not be cited as an example.

“In history, the decision will not be remembered in line with proper justice,” he said arguing that this was tantamount to pushing the country towards crisis.

About referring the case the NAB, he commented that even the opponent petitioner party has no confidence in it.