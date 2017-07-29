SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 70 Pakistanis, deported from Greece, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport. The accused had been sent to Greece illegally by the local human traffickers and their agents after getting big amounts from them. The Greek immigration officials deported them to Pakistan for their illegal entrance in Greece. The FIA took the 70 persons, deported from Greece, soon after their landing at the airport.



FIA has sent the accused behind the bars and further investigations were underway, according to Divisional Deputy Director of FIA Khalid Anees.