SIALKOT-PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif a victory of the nation.

She saluted and congratulated PIT Chairman Imran Khan for his struggle against Nawaz Sharif family's corruption. She said that the PTI's clear stance against Nawaz Sharif and his family's corruption led to the ouster of Nawaz Sharif from power as prime minister.

Warmly welcoming his disqualification, she said that both the PTI and the Supreme Court of Pakistan have won the heart of the people of Pakistan after the historical verdict of Nawaz Sharif's disqualification. "This is a great victory of people of Pakistan and the great gift to the nation by the Supreme Court and even by the PTI in the shape of Nawaz Sharif's disqualification," she added.

Talking to the newsmen, she said that new Pakistan has emerged after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. saying that the credit goes to PTI Chairman Imran Khan. She said that the Supreme Court's verdict regarding Nawaz Sharif's disqualification reflected the aspirations of the politically disappointed people of Pakistan.

"Yes, this is the beginning of the most-awaited new Pakistan as everyone is proudly saying that the new Pakistan has been born," she narrated. "We have made the history by raising the Sharif Family's disqualification."

She said the Supreme Court's historical verdict has also ended the Sharif Family's monarchy in Pakistan. Meanwhile, hundreds of jubilant PTI workers took to the roads to rejoice the disqualification. The PTI workers led by Usman Dar and Umer Dar distributed the sweets. They also marched on city roads with the loud drum beats in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh, Baddo Malhi and surrounding areas. They danced to the loud musical tunes and performed "Bhangra" besides chanting "Go Nawaz Go" and "Ro Nawaz Ro" slogans.