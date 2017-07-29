ISLAMABAD - It was all smiles for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers when the Supreme Court bench announced disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister and Member of National Assembly.

The courtroom No-1 was jam-packed with lawyers, supporters, and leaders of political parties, particularly the PTI, the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The workers and leaders start pouring in the courtroom at 10 am, while the judgment timing was fixed at 11:30 am. Prior to the announcement of Panama Leaks judgment, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard cases in the Courtroom No 1 till 11 am. Before getting up, he said: “The court is overcrowded and there seems commotion.” He asked the people to observe safety standard.

Time for the judgment announcement was 11:30 a.m. but it was delivered half an hour late. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, who headed the five-judge bench, apologized for the delay. First, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan read the judgments of three judges and later on Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa read it and said ‘it is unanimous’.

When Justice Ejaz Afzal stated: “He [Nawaz] is no more eligible to be an honest member of Parliament, and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister.” The PTI and JI workers at that moment burst with joy. Justice Sheikh Azmat requested them to be quiet and maintain decorum.

PML-N leaders Maryam Aurangzeb, Danial Aziz Anusha Rehman and Abid Sher Ali could not find a seat as reached a little late. They looked perturbed as if knew about the judgment in advance. The verdict further disappointed them, therefore, they avoided media persons, who wanted their reaction on the judgment. Maryam Aurangzeb, however, talked to reporters briefly.

Before the judges entered the courtroom, the Superintendent of Police on security unexpectedly made an announcement on judges’ mic and requested everyone to be silent when the judges appear. He also beseeched them to cooperate as they have been doing for the last one year. “Please cooperate for one more day,” he said.

Nayyar Bokhari and Nadeem Afzal Chan represented THE Pakistan People’s Party. Pakistan Muslim League leader Aqeel Anjum in respect got up from his seat and offered Nayyar Bukhari, former chairman Senate, his seat, but Nadeem Afzal teased him and asked him how he would feel if Nawaz Sharif is disqualified.

Jehangir Tareen, who was missing during the proceeding of Hanif Abbasi petition against him, was sitting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Shafqat Mehmood in the front row. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq also sat with them.

Shireen Mazari, who was regular in Panama Leaks hearings, scrambled to enter the Supreme Court building as police stopped her on the main reception because she did not have the pass. The administration had issued the special passes for the hearing of judgment due to security.

Over two dozen personnel of special branch and Islamabad police were present in the court for the protection of the judges.

When the bench announced the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, the security personnel were very happy and smiling with joy. At the end of the hearing, two policemen inquired from the media who will be the next prime minister. One policeman said if Chaudhry Nisar becomes the PM then it would be very good.

National and international media had fixed their cameras on the iron fence of the Supreme Court building to capture the glimpse of leaders on this historical day.