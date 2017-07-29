Jubilant PTI sees early elections

ISLAMABAD - After the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Papers case, the jubilant Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is seeing early general elections keeping in view the “political instability” in the country.

PTI chief Imran Khan at a thanksgiving rally in Islamabad on Sunday would ask his supporters to prepare themselves for the next general elections.

The triumphant but apparently looking in a low profile PTI chief while addressing a press conference at his residence Friday announced to celebrate the Thanksgiving Day tomorrow by holding a big rally at the Parade Ground of the capital saying he would give his future course of action there.

Background interviews with some PTI leaders indicate that as the PTI is seeing early elections, Khan on Sunday would ask his supporters to prepare themselves for the next elections and would announce to start the new membership drive as well as mobilisation campaign of the party.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry in an interview said the PTI had summoned its parliamentary party on Sunday where the future course of action of the party would be discussed and decided following the “landmark” decision of the Supreme Court.

Chaudhry said though the PTI supported the constitutional process for the election of the new Leader of the House of the National Assembly for the continuity of the democratic process there was an understanding within the party that it would become difficult for the new PM to run affairs of the government for too long keeping in view the political insatiability within the country. “We are seeing that the circumstances would automatically go in favour of early elections.”

So the party is going to ask its workers to be ready for elections at any time, he said, adding the final decision would be taken at the party meeting.

Earlier, Imran declared the SC verdict as the biggest success in his political career spanning over “21 years” and said after the disqualification of the prime minister it was now the turn of others who had “looted the national exchequer”. Now the big thieves would come in the dock, he said.

Declaring the Panama verdict as the beginning of new Pakistan, he said the judgment had established that not only poor but rich could be held accountable in a country like Pakistan. “Man struggles and God gives success,” he said. He reminded about his 126 days sit-in of Islamabad demanding probe over rigging in elections and his November 2 lockdown of Islamabad protest demanding the investigations over Panama papers and said; “We have reached this point through the Supreme Court.”

Khan deplored that Pakistan could not be built in the light of dreams of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. “This country was established where the rule of law and justice should prevail otherwise there was no need to separate from India,” he said.

The country could not become an Islamic welfare state. But the verdict has had laid down new foundations where the rule of law would prevail. Khan also made it clear that he had no personal enmity with Nawaz Sharif but this struggle was for the country.

The PTI chief mentioned that two kinds of justice systems prevailing in the country, one for the poor and other for the powerful. “I felt after remaining more than 8 days in jail that the country’s jails were full with the poor people. “The law here does not touch the powerful and this becomes reasons for the destruction of nations.”

He paid tributes to the judiciary of Pakistan and the members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for holding the accountability of the powerful—Sharif family and declared them as the hero of the country. “You have given us confidence and established that the rich could be held accountable now. Earlier, cases were only framed against those who were in opposition and this is reflective from the PPP government’s consecutive tenures that every time Asif Ali Zardari faced jail when his party sat on position benches.

“This is the biggest victory for the nation.” He said that JIT did a marvelous job that was not even done in Western countries and now the next rulers would think ten times before indulging in corruption.

Alleging the PML-N government, the PTI chief said that it got highest loans amounting to 10 billion dollars this year and on the other side, 1000 billion rupees were being laundered from the country annually.

“Either the poor who are in jail are thieves or the powerful elite who used to live in house amounting to billions, “he questioned. The country has no future as long as the powerful are not brought under an accountability system, Khan said Now a powerful prime minister had been held accountable who was in power for the last 30 years and had controls over all institutions, he added.

He also condemned some close aides and the cabinet members of disqualified PM Nawaz Sharif government saying they defended him knowing the fact that the Sharif family was on the wrong side. He said that some heads of the institutions line NAB and SECP were also bent on defending the Sharif family irrespective of the fact that they were being run with the tax money of poor people. “The people of the third world are poor not because they have resources.” He said adding that they would have to protect their resources to spend it on education and clean drinking water.

At the end, PTI chief thanked all those who stood by him in this struggle and made sacrifices. He also thanked those who stood by him in the past during this struggle of around 21 years and also invited them to join him again. He also thanked his media team and media for their support in this struggle. He also invited his friends to come at Parade Ground who supported his cause.

Khan said that his other colleagues and he including Jehangir Khan Tareen had presented themselves for accountability though he never held any public office and deplored on the government’s campaign over his philanthropist projects like Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

It is shocking that the people sitting in the government were attacking the hospital that gives free treatment to the poor. These are not the culprits but traitors of the nations,” he said adding that the decision had strengthened the democratic system of the country.

