Lahore High Court orders Shah Hussain 7 years’ jail in Khadija Siddiqui’s stabbing case, according to media sources.

The court had ordered the police to immediately arrest Shah Husain on charges of attempted murder.

Khadija Siddiqui, a law student, was stabbed 23 times by Shah Hussain, son of an influential Lawyer Tanver Hussain, last year May 3, 2016, near Shimla Hill, Lahore. Her younger sister was also a victim to the attack. Khadija's driver was an eye witness in the case as he was present at the location and saved her. Civil Lines police had registered a case against Shah Husain on charges of attempted murder.

Lawyer Hassan Niazi was defending her case. Khadija Siddiqui while speaking to media after the verdict said, “I don’t have enmity with anyone. I wanted justice for the attack. Allah has granted me life that’s enough for me.”

She thanked everyone who supported her in the struggle including the Chief Minister House.

Earlier, LHC had order to end the trial in one month while Shah Hussain was trying to file a petition only to delay the outcome of the case. During cross questioning Khadija was pressurized by different tactics but she stood firm and fought till the end.