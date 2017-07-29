RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in their latest statement said that 110 square kilometres area in Rajgal valley has been cleared by the Pak armed forces as Operation Khyber-4 continues.

According to ISPR, "various terrorist hideouts in the area were "dismantled" and a number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) neutralised."

Pakistan Army Engineers Counter IED teams detected, recovered and neutralised IED’s which were laid by terrorists. “Forces [are] searching cleared areas of Wucha Wana, Bagh, Ziarat Sereh and Pak Darra,” said ISPR.

The ISPR also added that “during last 48 hrs, 42 suspects were apprehended from Islamabad, Rawalpindi & Lahore. The apprehended individuals are suspected of providing harbouring places to the Terrorists in the suburbs of Lahore / Islamabad.” Punjab Rangers, along with the Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab and police, conducted operations against terrorists and their facilitators in the province.