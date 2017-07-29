A local court in Islamabad has sent the former Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman Zafar Hijazi on a 14-day judicial remand to Adiyala Jail today.

Hijazi was taken into FIA custody earlier this month after a report released by the joint investigation team, probing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family's wealth, alleged that the former SECP chairman had altered records related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Hijazi was presented before the Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Shabbir after his three-day physical remand with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ended. The FIA requested the court for a further three-day physical remand which was contested by Hijazi's counsel, Azid Nafees, who argued that his counsel had already been in FIA custody for seven days.

Rejecting FIA's request, the court sent Hijazi to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

A case was registered against Hijazi on the orders of the Supreme Court after the three-member Panama Papers case implementation bench acted on the JIT report.

The first information report against the former SECP chairman was registered under using forged documents as genuine of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at FIA's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in Islamabad.