MULTAN-As the PML-N workers mourned disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the PTI activists burst into jubilations to celebrate the verdict here on Friday.

The sentiments boiled and a big clash was narrowly escaped when both the critiques and supporters of the Supreme Court verdict came face to face at Chowk Kutchehry. The PML-N workers assembled at the chowk under the leadership of their district president Bilal Butt. The PTI workers also turned up at the same time and both the sides started shouting slogans in favour of their party leaders.

They also exchanged hot words and rushed towards one another. Witnesses said that the workers of PML-N and PTI waved fists, punches and some kicks at one another. However, no serious injury was reported from the spot as leaders from both the sides succeeded to control their workers.

Meanwhile, PML-N MPA Sultana Shaheed and female workers staged a demonstration at Chungi No-7 against the verdict.

They shouted slogans against PTI Chairman Imran and said that the conspirators would face humiliating defeat in coming election. They anticipated that Mian Nawaz Sharif would defeat his opponents with thumping majority in 2018 elections and become Prime Minister for the record fourth time.

Similarly, the PTI workers held celebrations at the residence of MNA Malik Aamir Dogar, outside PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and at the dera of MPA Abdul Jabbar Ansari in different areas of Multan. They danced to the drum beat and distributed sweetmeats to express their happiness. Talking to the media, MNA Malik Aamir Dogar and other PTI leaders said that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif was result of Imran Khan's brave drive against corruption.

They added that Imran Khan proved his leadership skills and laid foundation of the anti-corruption drive in the country. They claimed that other corrupt elements of the country would also be targeted in coming days and a new Pakistan would emerge soon.