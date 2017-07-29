ISLAMABAD - Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader and former Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage said on Friday that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a political reality and the heartthrob of the masses, who had elected him thrice as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was a leader of the people in his own right who did not need the chair of the Prime Minister to establish his credentials in this regard.

She was talking to the media after the Supreme Court verdict disqualifying the Prime Minister.

Marriyum said that he could neither be driven out of the hearts of the people nor stopped from serving them, adding today was the darkest day of our history.

She said that seen in the historic backdrop, the decision of the apex court was not surprising but very regrettable.

She remarked that neither in the SC verdict nor in the report of the JIT a single case of corruption or misappropriation of public money by Nawaz Sharif during his stints in power as Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab had been pointed out or identified.

She said that the party would go through the detailed verdict and consult its legal and Constitutional experts to firm up its appropriate response and future line of action.

Marriyum said that some decisions were given by the courts and some were delivered by history and the masses and Nawaz Sharif had invariably been vindicated by history and the court of the masses.

She emphatically declared that PML-N was the biggest political party of the country and history was witness to the fact that whenever Nawaz Sharif had been removed from political power he had bounced back by with greater strength with the support and unmitigated love of the people, adding the days were not far off when he would stage comeback as Prime Minister for the fourth time.

Marriyum said no matter whoever was the Prime Minister of the country, Nawaz Sharif would remain Prime Minister in the hearts of the people.