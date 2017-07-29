The National Assembly secretariat has removed the name and portfolio of disqualified Member National Assembly Nawaz Sharif from the website soon after the verdict of Panama Leaks Case.

The Supreme Court (SC), in its verdict of Panama Papers Case, found Nawaz Sharif guilty for not declaring his assets and disqualified him as a parliamentarian. Hence, Ex-MNA Nawaz Sharif name was removed from the website.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified Nawaz Sharif as parliamentarian and also issued the notification of his disqualification on Friday night.