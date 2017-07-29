China says its strategic cooperative partnership with Islamabad will not be affected by the change of the situation in Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Lu Kang stated this while commenting on the latest political situation in Pakistan after disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court.

He said its all-weather friendship with Pakistan has withstood the test of times.

Lu Kang said the latest situation is the internal affair of Pakistan and as a friendly neighbor, China hopes that all parties and sections in the country can prioritize state and national interests, properly deal with their domestic affairs.

He said China stands ready to work with Pakistan to continue jointly building the Belt and Road and build a community of shared future, which serves the fundamental interests of both countries.