ISLAMABAD - Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali said on Friday that there is no law according to which the prime minister can file an appeal against decision of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for failing to disclose his links with UAE-based Capital FZE in his nomination papers for the 2013 elections.

The AG said Nawaz Sharif may consider filing a review request with the Bench. Addressing the media outside the court, Ashtar Ausaf Ali said the combined decision of the bench was according to his expectations. “All three judges of the implementation bench gave separate reasons for their decision,” he added.

According to the attorney general, the prime minister’s Aqama was the reason for his disqualification.

Panama journalist terms SC verdict historic

Bastian Obermayer, the German Pulitzer Prize winning journalist who broke the Panama Papers story, termed the decision by the Supreme Court of Pakistan as ‘historic’ on Friday.

In his tweet, he said that Pakistan’s Supreme Court delivered historic moment that was likely to shift the country’s tumultuous political balance. After the apex court on Friday, disqualified Sharif from holding the Prime Minister’s office, German journalist Bastian Obermayer who had broken the Panama Papers news last year, termed the decision as a historic one.

Ever since the Sharif family’s name surfaced in the Panama Papers scandal last year, the entire world has followed the Pakistani Prime Minister’s disqualification case with interest.