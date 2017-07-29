Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif addressing the PML-N parliamentary party meeting on Saturday said that he did not understand the grounds for his disqualification by the Supreme Court.

“I am proud that my disqualification was not because of corruption,” Nawaz said adding that “Not a single corruption charge was proven against me."

The former prime minister said that he had a clear conscience as he had not taken anything from the country which was not his.

"I would have felt guilty if I had done something wrong," Nawaz Sharif said.

Questioning his disqualification, Nawaz Sharif said he had nothing to declare as he did not take any salary from the company which was setup by his son.

“You are in trouble even if you take salary or not.”

Nawaz Sharif emphasised that there should be accountability for everyone, not just one family.

“Should only my family be held accountable? Is everyone else in this country sadiq and ameen?" he questioned.