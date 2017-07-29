The Cabinet Secretariat, following the resignation of Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, denotified advisers and special assistants from their offices.

The notification listed five names under Advisers to the Prime Minister category and nine names who had served as special assistants.

One of the names mentioned on the list was that of Tariq Fatemi, an aide of Nawaz Sharif who was sacked by the then government following an inquiry into Dawn Leaks.

“Allocation of portfolio of Foreign Affairs to Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, shall be withdrawn. Necessary notification in this regard should be issued forthwith,” read the order.

The notification led to speculations on social media Fatemi held his post as of yesterday and was removed only after Nawaz Sharif stepped down as the prime minister.

Tariq Fatemi was on his official position till yesterday, hence one can understand that action in #DawnLeaks was just an eye wash ???????? pic.twitter.com/7zEXSUJahe — Asad Kharal (@AsadKharal) July 29, 2017

Another name that made rounds on social media was of Captain Shujaat Azeem, whose resignation as Special Assistant on Aviation was accepted by Nawaz in April 2016.