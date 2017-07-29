SARGODHA/GUJRANWALA/LAYYAH/-BAHAWALPUR/Attock/HAFIZABAD/- Wazirabad/KASUR-The leaders and activists of opposition parties especially PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and PPP celebrated the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to disqualify former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public office in the Panama Papers case here on Friday.

PTI leaders distributed sweets to workers and declared it the victory of law and justice against corruption. Earlier, bazaars, streets and roads presented the scene of deserted place before the announcement of the decision and people remained close to their houses sitting in front of TVs. Some of workers demonstrated fireworks to enjoy the stepping down of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif. Later, people came out from their houses and started discussing the verdicts. They presented their speculations over the future political situation of the country.

In Layyah, the PTI workers chanted slogans against Nawaz Sharif and corruption. They arranged a rally from Lab-e-Nelum to Press Club in which hundreds of PTI workers participated. PTI workers were holding flags and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Imran Khan and against Nawaz Sharif. PTI leader Malik Hashim said that the Supreme Court has proved that Nawaz Sharif was a thief. He saluted Imran Khan saying that he never got back from the issue of Panama while all other political parties went away from their stance.

The Insaf Students Federation (ISF) District President Sanaullah Wandar and other students also arranged a rally from Employees' Colony to College Road. ISF workers distributed sweets and Imran Khan's posters to the public.

Addressing the rally, Sanaullah said that Imran Khan was the only leader who was sacrificing for the rights of public. He said that students are supporting Imran Khan for change in the country. The PTI also arranged rallies in Chowk Azam, Fatehpur, Karor, Mian Bahadar, Ladhana and other towns of Layyah.

In Gujranwala, the leaders and workers of opposition parties celebrated the disqualification of PM Pakistan while PML-N workers staged demonstration after Supreme Court's announcement about Panama papers.

The workers and leaders of PTI, PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami and PML-Q gathered on the roads and streets and chanted slogans against the government and in favour of court. On the other hand, PML-N workers in the leadership of Deputy Mayor Mian Maqsood staged a demonstration protest at GT Road and burnt tyres against the disqualification.

In Bahawalpur, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders said that Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Capt (r) Safdar and Nawaz Sharif's family members' disqualification verdict is the beginning of an end to corruption and corrupt elements.

District Bahawalpur Ameer Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, Deputy Ameer Nasarullah Nasir and Secretary General Irfan Anjum said, "We salute the JIT members nad the judges of Supreme Court, who gave their verdict on merit and marked the new history in Pakistan despite the difficult conditions and threats.

They said that the nation should remember that Jamaat e Islami was the first to file reference in the Supreme Court against Panama, later Imran Khan and others were included in the petition but direct petitioner was only by Jamaat-e-Islami. They added that by punishing the one in power, a lesson has been given to every thief and corrupt person and by punishing more guilty people, corruption will be rooted out from Pakistan.

They demanded that after Nawaz Sharif, Panama's 435 criminals from N League, PPP, PTI and ministers from Musharraf's regime should not only be disqualified but also, upon finding them guilty, be punished.

They said that Sirajul Haq has presented himself and other elected leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami for accountability so all the political parties should throw their corrupt politicians out of the party.

Likewise, PPP Deputy Secretary Information for South Punjab Saleem Bhatti, Divisional President People Lawyers Forum Syed Ishfaq Bukhari and others were addressing the members of People's Lawyers Forum and party workers at Bahawalpur High Court Bar.

They said that foundation of corruption which was laid by General Zia along with Sharif family and by laying the foundation against corruption Supreme Court has delivered a message to Pakistani politics and other institutions. "To put country on way to prosperity we have to do accountability without discrimination so that people who are looting the national treasury can be put to justice regardless of their link to any department. Without purging Pakistan of corruption resolution of problems like poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, terrorism and lawlessness is not possible," they said.

They said that Corrupt Mafia has put the economic, financial, social, defence, political and democratic values on the verge of destruction. Supreme Court's decision will help eliminate corruption from the country; at the same time judiciary's independence and freedom will also help strengthen the parliamentary system.

They said that institutions are more important than people; Pakistan People's Party believes in the independence and solidarity of the institutions; Bilawal Bhutto is a young and most popular political leader.

In Attock, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen Central General Secretary Raja Nasir Abbas said that Nawaz Sharif and his family were given chances by the Supreme Court to prove their money trail but they could not do so and ultimately faced disqualification.

Raja Abbas said, without across the board accountability, thinking of progress and development is like living in fool's paradise. The corrupt leaders are becoming richer while the poor are becoming poorer day by day, he said. National institutes have almost collapsed while the personal businesses of the corrupt leaders are developing.

America, Britain and other European countries want to remain dominant by creating unrest and imposing wars on other countries especially in Asia, he said. He added that terrorist organisations are creation of America and its allies who want to rule by imposing terrorism especially in the region.

Similarly, Chairman of Communist Party of Pakistan Jameel Malik has termed the verdict historic. He hoped that it will prove a milestone in holding all the corrupt persons accountable.

He credited the disqualification to Imran Khan and Sirajul Haq and Sheikh Rashid who filed disqualification petitions against Nawaz Sharif.

Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Central President Rehmat Khan Wardag while commenting on the verdict said that Nawaz Sharif must act upon the decision as he could not prove his innocence. People from different walk of life said that the disqualification was good omen to bring corrupt to justice. However, they said it would not bring a change in the life of common man and in the situation of the country.

They said that the only way to bringing prosperity and development is merciless accountability of Panama accused having billions of dollars in Swiss accounts.

In Hafizabad, PTI workers and leaders Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, his brother Liaqat Abbas Bhatti and others took out a rally. They addressed the gathering on Darbar Road said that the corruption of Sharif family has been fully exposed and called upon the workers to forge unity to give crushing defeat to their rivals in elections.

However, the workers of PML-N expressed their sorrow on the verdict of the Supreme Court and expressed their solidarity with Nawaz Sharif. They hoped that the party would be further strengthened in future and would win the Punjab, KPK and national assembly's during 2018 elections with overwhelming majority.

In Wazirabad, slogans in support of the apex court were echoed in the lawyers' chambers where hundreds of kilograms of sweets was distributed. The lawyers determined the decision a game changer in near future. Led by Insaf Lawyers Forum leaders, they termed the verdict of SC historical and said that it will change the politics of Pakistan and no one would dare embezzle the national exchequer. "We salute the judiciary on their bold verdict and impartiality," he said.

In Kasur, activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) celebrated the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif following the Supreme Court's verdict in Panama case.

The PTI workers led by Mehr Saleem and Sardar Fakhir Ali gathered at Kutchehry Chowk. They distributed sweets and danced to drumbeats, crediting their party chairman Imran Khan for starting the accountability process against the corrupt rulers.

Later, Mehr Saleem led a rally from Defence Colony to Bulleh Shah shrine. Addressing the participants, Fakhir Ali, Sheikh Qaiser and others said that the PM's disqualification in Panama case will prove to be a milestone in holding the country's corrupt rulers accountable. PTI district coordinator Nadeem Haroon Khan described the apex court verdict as foundation of a new Pakistan.

The JI workers also celebrated the SC verdict and distributed sweets. JI leaders including Ghulam Mustafa, Maulana Javed Kasuri and Sardar Anwar Ahmed praised the SC for "what he called" the historic verdict and credited their leadership for striving for accountability of the corrupt ruling elite of the country.

N-LEADERS WARN OPPONENTS

The PML-N leaders, on the other hand, said that those who are celebrating the PM's disqualification will have to regret for it.

Talking to media, they said that the PML-N respect the SC verdict, adding "the self-claimed champions of anti-corruption campaign will find no way to escape and they will have to face trial in the court for their wrongdoings." They said that the PML-N workers are untied under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and never let their party leadership down.

MNA Waseem Akhtar said that the public would not accept the SC verdict. Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) Chairman Ayaz Khan claimed that the PM's disqualification would badly affect the country's economic condition and the development projects being carried out across the country. TMC Vice Chairman Ahmed Latif said that the PM has accepted the SC verdict but he has the right to disagree. MPA Haji Naeem Safdar Ansari said that those, distributing sweets on PM's disqualification would regret when they'd see Imran Khan next victim of the SC verdict.

They, however, pledged to adhere to the directives from the party leadership for their future strategy. They claimed the PML-N will come to power again in the next general elections in 2018.